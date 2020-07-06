All apartments in McNair
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

2376 STONE FENCE LN

2376 Stone Fence Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2376 Stone Fence Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Location, Location, Location! ideally located with in minutes of Toll rd(Route 267, 7100 and Route 28), Dulles Airport, Silverline Metro, Shopping Center and reston Town Center. OPEN floor plan. Office in main floor. Hardwood floors Whole Main Level. Gourmet kitchen, 5 burner cook top with down draft, brand new AC and Samsung SmartHub fridge in Kitchen with 2 ovens. Granite Counter Tops. Washer and dryer at the bedroom level. Fully finished Basement with one private room, full bath, bar and rec room. Sq Ft: 3,600 and Acres: 0.0826. Deck in the back and walk up basement. Minor repairs and paint will be done, please call with questions. Large playground with extra play area in the front of the house. You will love this house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

