2376 STONE FENCE LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Location, Location, Location! ideally located with in minutes of Toll rd(Route 267, 7100 and Route 28), Dulles Airport, Silverline Metro, Shopping Center and reston Town Center. OPEN floor plan. Office in main floor. Hardwood floors Whole Main Level. Gourmet kitchen, 5 burner cook top with down draft, brand new AC and Samsung SmartHub fridge in Kitchen with 2 ovens. Granite Counter Tops. Washer and dryer at the bedroom level. Fully finished Basement with one private room, full bath, bar and rec room. Sq Ft: 3,600 and Acres: 0.0826. Deck in the back and walk up basement. Minor repairs and paint will be done, please call with questions. Large playground with extra play area in the front of the house. You will love this house!