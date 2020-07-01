All apartments in McNair
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

13700 SALK STREET

13700 Salk Street · No Longer Available
Location

13700 Salk Street, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Well maintained 4-Levels, 2100 Sqft 3 bed rooms and 2.5 baths, Attached one car garage end unit home.Back to woods premium lot and back to a walking trial. New Carpet* , New Paint and Hardwood in main level. Granite Kitchen counter tops, built-in microwave, washer/dryer, new dish-washer.Opposite to Coates Elementary school and close to Dulles (IAD) international airport and major access roads -- Dulles Toll road, Route 28, Fairfax County Parkway, Centreville Rd. Close to future metro and Monroe Park and Ride. Close to Herndon Shopping center and other major shopping..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13700 SALK STREET have any available units?
13700 SALK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13700 SALK STREET have?
Some of 13700 SALK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13700 SALK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13700 SALK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13700 SALK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 13700 SALK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13700 SALK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 13700 SALK STREET offers parking.
Does 13700 SALK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13700 SALK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13700 SALK STREET have a pool?
No, 13700 SALK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 13700 SALK STREET have accessible units?
No, 13700 SALK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13700 SALK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13700 SALK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 13700 SALK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13700 SALK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

