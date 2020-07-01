13700 SALK STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 4-Levels, 2100 Sqft 3 bed rooms and 2.5 baths, Attached one car garage end unit home.Back to woods premium lot and back to a walking trial. New Carpet* , New Paint and Hardwood in main level. Granite Kitchen counter tops, built-in microwave, washer/dryer, new dish-washer.Opposite to Coates Elementary school and close to Dulles (IAD) international airport and major access roads -- Dulles Toll road, Route 28, Fairfax County Parkway, Centreville Rd. Close to future metro and Monroe Park and Ride. Close to Herndon Shopping center and other major shopping..