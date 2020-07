Amenities

Available Aug 8th, maybe sooner. Current tenant to be out Jul 31st. Current Tenant requests no in-person showings until vacated. Outstanding location, close to everything and within walking distance to Innovation Station of Silver Line. Spacious 3 level end-unit garage (1) townhome. Wood flooring, granite, gas fireplace, office, 3bd/3.5ba. Easy access to Toll Road, Rte 28, FFx County Pkwy and more. Limit 4 occupants...sorry, no pets, no smoking in the home.