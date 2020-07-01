All apartments in McNair
13605 VENTURI LANE

13605 Venturi Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13605 Venturi Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Welcome home to this contemporary 3 bedroom town home style condo. The home is beautifully cared for and newly painted. It boasts a gas fireplace, heat and cooking, hardwood flooring and large recreation room on lower level that only exists in some units. There is a full size laundry room on master level, Gas cooking and gas heat. Two additional bedrooms with sunny views and large closets share a second full bathroom. The home is in great proximity to 28 and Sunrise Valley...Shopping is close by as well as walking trails and ball courts. It's a quick commute to Herndon, Reston, 267 and Fairfax County Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13605 VENTURI LANE have any available units?
13605 VENTURI LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13605 VENTURI LANE have?
Some of 13605 VENTURI LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13605 VENTURI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13605 VENTURI LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13605 VENTURI LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13605 VENTURI LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13605 VENTURI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13605 VENTURI LANE offers parking.
Does 13605 VENTURI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13605 VENTURI LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13605 VENTURI LANE have a pool?
No, 13605 VENTURI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13605 VENTURI LANE have accessible units?
No, 13605 VENTURI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13605 VENTURI LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13605 VENTURI LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13605 VENTURI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13605 VENTURI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

