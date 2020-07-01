13605 VENTURI LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to this contemporary 3 bedroom town home style condo. The home is beautifully cared for and newly painted. It boasts a gas fireplace, heat and cooking, hardwood flooring and large recreation room on lower level that only exists in some units. There is a full size laundry room on master level, Gas cooking and gas heat. Two additional bedrooms with sunny views and large closets share a second full bathroom. The home is in great proximity to 28 and Sunrise Valley...Shopping is close by as well as walking trails and ball courts. It's a quick commute to Herndon, Reston, 267 and Fairfax County Parkway.