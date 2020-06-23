13511 GEORGE WYTHE COURT

Amenities

Rental : Available now, sunlight filled end unit one car garage town house in McNair Farms West community. Fresh paint, new roof, Hardwood floors, Stainless appliances, vaulted ceiling in Master bedroom, finished walk out basement. Master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and toilet. Tons of light throughout the house. TWO Walk in closets in Master Bed. Gas fireplace. Hard wood floors on the main level. Great kitchen with island and breakfast area. Wired/Painted for Home theater. Fenced back yard with patio. Great community with Play place and Basketball/Tennis Courts.