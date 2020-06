Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Sun filled 1Bedroom apartment is available for sub-lease at Point at McNair.

9 more months of lease time is still left!



All appliances are in great condition and are barely used. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Plenty of parking available in the apartment complex. No limit on the number of cars.



It is conveniently located in McNair school district.School bus comes within the community for pickup/drop off. Close to major high ways like 267 and 66. This is a commuter dream.

Major shopping, groceries, banks are in walking distance.



Rent is $1250 per month. One month security deposit, application fee and lease transfer fee ($550) are due at the time of transfer. I will consider splitting the lease transfer fee for qualified tenants.