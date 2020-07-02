13388 SPOFFORD ROAD

Amenities

Fantastic two-story, top-level unit with 2 bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. 1,520 sq. ft. This is a beautiful, spacious sunlit unit with a 3-sided gas fireplace that warms up both living and dining areas. The living area also opens out to a private balcony. The kitchen was newly updated with beautiful Quartz counter-tops, all new stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. New kitchen sink, faucet, and disposal. New wood floors on the main level and new carpet with upgraded padding on the upper level. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan and an extended walk-in closet. The master bath features a shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. The second bedroom is spacious and has its own full bath too and an upgraded walk-in closet system. Laundry with full-size washer/dryer is upstairs so you do not need to lug laundry up and down. Free parking. ! Just 4 mins. to future Herndon Metro and Herndon-Monroe Park & Ride. Walking distance to Clock Tower Village Center. No in-person showings until an application is received. Email owner at srinimankala@yahoo.com for a video tour.