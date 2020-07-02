All apartments in McNair
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

13388 SPOFFORD ROAD

13388 Spofford Road · No Longer Available
Location

13388 Spofford Road, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic two-story, top-level unit with 2 bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. 1,520 sq. ft. This is a beautiful, spacious sunlit unit with a 3-sided gas fireplace that warms up both living and dining areas. The living area also opens out to a private balcony. The kitchen was newly updated with beautiful Quartz counter-tops, all new stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. New kitchen sink, faucet, and disposal. New wood floors on the main level and new carpet with upgraded padding on the upper level. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan and an extended walk-in closet. The master bath features a shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. The second bedroom is spacious and has its own full bath too and an upgraded walk-in closet system. Laundry with full-size washer/dryer is upstairs so you do not need to lug laundry up and down. Free parking. ! Just 4 mins. to future Herndon Metro and Herndon-Monroe Park & Ride. Walking distance to Clock Tower Village Center. No in-person showings until an application is received. Email owner at srinimankala@yahoo.com for a video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD have any available units?
13388 SPOFFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD have?
Some of 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13388 SPOFFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD offers parking.
Does 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13388 SPOFFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

