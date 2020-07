Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Owners are real estate agents. Owner will keep/maintain home warranty with AHS, anything above $75 will be paid by owners for each service call. In process of upgrading hardwood floor at all main level should be done by Jan-15, 2020. $50 discount (Rent $2600 - $50 = $2550) per month for two plus year lease.