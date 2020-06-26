All apartments in McNair
McNair, VA
13372 Sherwood Park Lane
13372 Sherwood Park Lane

13372 Sherwood Park Lane
Location

13372 Sherwood Park Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a spacious 4 level townhome in the new construction Arrowbrook development of Herndon. This townhome features 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and 1 half bath with large kitchen and living room area, 2 car rear entry garage and rooftop balcony. Large master suite with 2 walk in closets. Ground level bedroom has its own full bath. 4th floor loft walks out to lovely rooftop views. Roomy kitchen on main level has upgrades galore, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors! Walking distance to metro bus stops. Close to fine dining, shops, and Dulles Airport, and toll road. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13372 Sherwood Park Lane have any available units?
13372 Sherwood Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13372 Sherwood Park Lane have?
Some of 13372 Sherwood Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13372 Sherwood Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13372 Sherwood Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13372 Sherwood Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13372 Sherwood Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13372 Sherwood Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13372 Sherwood Park Lane offers parking.
Does 13372 Sherwood Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13372 Sherwood Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13372 Sherwood Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13372 Sherwood Park Lane has a pool.
Does 13372 Sherwood Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 13372 Sherwood Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13372 Sherwood Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13372 Sherwood Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13372 Sherwood Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13372 Sherwood Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
