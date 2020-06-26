13372 Sherwood Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage new construction

Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a spacious 4 level townhome in the new construction Arrowbrook development of Herndon. This townhome features 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and 1 half bath with large kitchen and living room area, 2 car rear entry garage and rooftop balcony. Large master suite with 2 walk in closets. Ground level bedroom has its own full bath. 4th floor loft walks out to lovely rooftop views. Roomy kitchen on main level has upgrades galore, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors! Walking distance to metro bus stops. Close to fine dining, shops, and Dulles Airport, and toll road. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.