All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr

13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
brand new Town Home with easy access to everything - Property Id: 181816

New construction two story townhouse styled condo (First and second floor) with open park view, nice community with tennis court, huge sporting fields, dog park available. Easy access to highway 267, 28, multiple shopping centers and many restaurants, walk to future metro that will be open in July, 2019.

Three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms
Stainless appliances, and hardwood floor
Tennis court and soccer field are in front of the house
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181816
Property Id 181816

(RLNE5374453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr have any available units?
13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr have?
Some of 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr offer parking?
No, 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr have a pool?
No, 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr have accessible units?
No, 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMcNair 2 Bedroom Apartments
McNair Apartments with GymsMcNair Apartments with Parking
McNair Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VA
Woodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University