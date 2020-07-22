13350 Arrowbrook Centre Dr

Amenities
brand new Town Home with easy access to everything - Property Id: 181816
New construction two story townhouse styled condo (First and second floor) with open park view, nice community with tennis court, huge sporting fields, dog park available. Easy access to highway 267, 28, multiple shopping centers and many restaurants, walk to future metro that will be open in July, 2019.
Three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms
Stainless appliances, and hardwood floor
Tennis court and soccer field are in front of the house
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181816
Property Id 181816
(RLNE5374453)