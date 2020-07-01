13325 LAUNDERS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Brand new, and never lived in, 2 level luxury condo! Contemporary open concept kitchen/living area includes gorgeous an oversized island, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of natural light. 9 foot ceilings and recessed lighting. Hardwood floors everywhere except the bedrooms. The second floor includes three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms, large walk-in closet and laundry room. Floor to ceiling windows in the master bedroom. Large garage and driveway for parking. Blinds to be installed on all the windows, ceiling fans installed in the bedrooms, and Upper level Washer and Dryer. Across from Herndon's Clock Tower shopping center, restaurants, nightlife, shopping, the toll road and soon the Herndon Silver Line station. A block from from Arrowbrook Park's soccer fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, and play areas. Available for immediate occupancy. Long-term lease preferred.