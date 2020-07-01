All apartments in McNair
McNair, VA
13325 LAUNDERS STREET
13325 LAUNDERS STREET

13325 Launders St · No Longer Available
Location

13325 Launders St, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Brand new, and never lived in, 2 level luxury condo! Contemporary open concept kitchen/living area includes gorgeous an oversized island, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of natural light. 9 foot ceilings and recessed lighting. Hardwood floors everywhere except the bedrooms. The second floor includes three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms, large walk-in closet and laundry room. Floor to ceiling windows in the master bedroom. Large garage and driveway for parking. Blinds to be installed on all the windows, ceiling fans installed in the bedrooms, and Upper level Washer and Dryer. Across from Herndon's Clock Tower shopping center, restaurants, nightlife, shopping, the toll road and soon the Herndon Silver Line station. A block from from Arrowbrook Park's soccer fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, and play areas. Available for immediate occupancy. Long-term lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13325 LAUNDERS STREET have any available units?
13325 LAUNDERS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13325 LAUNDERS STREET have?
Some of 13325 LAUNDERS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13325 LAUNDERS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13325 LAUNDERS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13325 LAUNDERS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 13325 LAUNDERS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13325 LAUNDERS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 13325 LAUNDERS STREET offers parking.
Does 13325 LAUNDERS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13325 LAUNDERS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13325 LAUNDERS STREET have a pool?
No, 13325 LAUNDERS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 13325 LAUNDERS STREET have accessible units?
No, 13325 LAUNDERS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13325 LAUNDERS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 13325 LAUNDERS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13325 LAUNDERS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13325 LAUNDERS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

