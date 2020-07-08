All apartments in McNair
Last updated March 30 2019 at 11:33 AM

13225 Rolling Plains Court

13225 Rolling Plains Court · No Longer Available
Location

13225 Rolling Plains Court, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a spacious 3 level townhome in the sought after McNair Farms Landbay 2 development of Herndon. This townhome features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half baths with large kitchen and living room area, 1 car garage and new high end carpet throughout. Large master suite with walk in closet, other two bedrooms featured on the third floor have ample natural light, energy efficient blinds and great closet space. Washer/dryer also top of the line. Roomy kitchen on main level with plenty of cabinet and counter top space! Townhome backs to soccer fields of McNair School Site Park, and walking distance to McNair Elementary school. Close to fine dining, shops, and Dulles Airport. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13225 Rolling Plains Court have any available units?
13225 Rolling Plains Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13225 Rolling Plains Court have?
Some of 13225 Rolling Plains Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13225 Rolling Plains Court currently offering any rent specials?
13225 Rolling Plains Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13225 Rolling Plains Court pet-friendly?
No, 13225 Rolling Plains Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13225 Rolling Plains Court offer parking?
Yes, 13225 Rolling Plains Court offers parking.
Does 13225 Rolling Plains Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13225 Rolling Plains Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13225 Rolling Plains Court have a pool?
No, 13225 Rolling Plains Court does not have a pool.
Does 13225 Rolling Plains Court have accessible units?
No, 13225 Rolling Plains Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13225 Rolling Plains Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13225 Rolling Plains Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13225 Rolling Plains Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13225 Rolling Plains Court does not have units with air conditioning.
