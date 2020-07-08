13225 Rolling Plains Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a spacious 3 level townhome in the sought after McNair Farms Landbay 2 development of Herndon. This townhome features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half baths with large kitchen and living room area, 1 car garage and new high end carpet throughout. Large master suite with walk in closet, other two bedrooms featured on the third floor have ample natural light, energy efficient blinds and great closet space. Washer/dryer also top of the line. Roomy kitchen on main level with plenty of cabinet and counter top space! Townhome backs to soccer fields of McNair School Site Park, and walking distance to McNair Elementary school. Close to fine dining, shops, and Dulles Airport. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.