13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY

Large 3rd Floor Private Bedroom/Private Bath for Rent. One Person. Perfect for Relocation. 2019 New Town House. Rent includes 3rd Floor Laundry Washer/Dryer, Shared Living on all of 2nd Floor (Large Gourmet Kitchen with Granite "Infinity Island", Stainless Steel Appliances, Great Room, Living Room, Half Bath and Sky Lanai), 1st Floor Entry with Optional Garage Space for $50 added to monthly rent. ALL Utilities AND Bi-Weekly Maid Service INCLUDED in price. Close to Dulles International Airport, Transportation Routes (267, 28) Bus Stops, Park & Ride Lot, Shopping, and Restaurants. 2nd Floor Furnished. Must be US Citizen. Must Have Good Credit. No Smoker. No Pets.