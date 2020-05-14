All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY

13223 Lake Waterview Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13223 Lake Waterview Way, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3rd Floor Private Bedroom/Private Bath for Rent. One Person. Perfect for Relocation. 2019 New Town House. Rent includes 3rd Floor Laundry Washer/Dryer, Shared Living on all of 2nd Floor (Large Gourmet Kitchen with Granite "Infinity Island", Stainless Steel Appliances, Great Room, Living Room, Half Bath and Sky Lanai), 1st Floor Entry with Optional Garage Space for $50 added to monthly rent. ALL Utilities AND Bi-Weekly Maid Service INCLUDED in price. Close to Dulles International Airport, Transportation Routes (267, 28) Bus Stops, Park & Ride Lot, Shopping, and Restaurants. 2nd Floor Furnished. Must be US Citizen. Must Have Good Credit. No Smoker. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have any available units?
13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have?
Some of 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY offers parking.
Does 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have a pool?
No, 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13223 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University