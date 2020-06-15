13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Zoom tour tomorrow (6/11) 4-5pm! After 6/22, on site showing available! New to market!! An oasis you have been dreamed for: well built luxury town homes with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, plus 2 half bath; 2 car garage with driveway that fits 2 additional parking spaces. State of art energy efficient appliances, hardwood and tile floor on main level , w-to-w carpet in upper levels. infinity island,two large decks(18x10'') overview the pond; Walking distance to Herndon metro station, 0.9 miles to A-267, 3.5 miles to Dulles Int'l airport; Close to corporate buildings (i.e Amazon...) , shops... It won't last long! Please follow the COVID protocol when schedule /conduct a showing.