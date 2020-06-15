All apartments in McNair
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:20 AM

13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY

13222 Lake Waterview Way · (703) 378-8810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13222 Lake Waterview Way, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Zoom tour tomorrow (6/11) 4-5pm! After 6/22, on site showing available! New to market!! An oasis you have been dreamed for: well built luxury town homes with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, plus 2 half bath; 2 car garage with driveway that fits 2 additional parking spaces. State of art energy efficient appliances, hardwood and tile floor on main level , w-to-w carpet in upper levels. infinity island,two large decks(18x10'') overview the pond; Walking distance to Herndon metro station, 0.9 miles to A-267, 3.5 miles to Dulles Int'l airport; Close to corporate buildings (i.e Amazon...) , shops... It won't last long! Please follow the COVID protocol when schedule /conduct a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have any available units?
13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have?
Some of 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY does offer parking.
Does 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have a pool?
No, 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13222 LAKE WATERVIEW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
