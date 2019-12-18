13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Beautiful and spacious townhouse in fantastic, amenity-filled Coppermill community. Pristine hardwood floors on main level. Recent kitchen update including new gas range, counter tops, sink & dishwasher. Home is filled with natural light. Large deck off of living room. Lots of storage space. Incredible location: minutes to Dulles Airport, toll road & Monroe Park & Ride. Home recently painted inside and out. Property painted and new carpet installed 2017! Property is tenant occupied. PLEASE exercise proper precautions. Carefully review all listing materials, drive by property, call agent with any questions. If still interested in this wonderful home, schedule to see it in person! Thanks!