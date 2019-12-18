All apartments in McNair
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 PM

13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE

13219 Fox Ripple Lane · (703) 679-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13219 Fox Ripple Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1712 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in fantastic, amenity-filled Coppermill community. Pristine hardwood floors on main level. Recent kitchen update including new gas range, counter tops, sink & dishwasher. Home is filled with natural light. Large deck off of living room. Lots of storage space. Incredible location: minutes to Dulles Airport, toll road & Monroe Park & Ride. Home recently painted inside and out. Property painted and new carpet installed 2017! Property is tenant occupied. PLEASE exercise proper precautions. Carefully review all listing materials, drive by property, call agent with any questions. If still interested in this wonderful home, schedule to see it in person! Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE have any available units?
13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE have?
Some of 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE offer parking?
No, 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE have a pool?
No, 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
