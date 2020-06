Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Monticello model available for immediate occupancy * Main level ceramic tile entrance to second level unit * Living room gas fireplace * Baloney off living room overlooking treed common area * Kitchen features corian counter tops, open to living room and dining room * Upper level offers two spacious bedrooms, and two full baths * Full size washer & dryer * Reserved parking space of 066 *Second parking space available * READY for YOUR NEW occupancy!