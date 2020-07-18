13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

*****Property will be freshly painted and new carpet installed prior to new tenants occupancy******Fantastic 1 car garage townhome located in in sought after McNair Farms! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, center island, gas cooking, SS appliances. Sliders open to the expansive deck with private views. Sunlight filled living and dining room . Master suite w/glamour bath and walk-in closet. Lower level recreation room with gas fireplace & door to the fenced private backyard. Community pool, tennis etc!!!**No smoking, No Pet**