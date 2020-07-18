All apartments in McNair
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD

13126 Kidwell Field Road · No Longer Available
Location

13126 Kidwell Field Road, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*****Property will be freshly painted and new carpet installed prior to new tenants occupancy******Fantastic 1 car garage townhome located in in sought after McNair Farms! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, center island, gas cooking, SS appliances. Sliders open to the expansive deck with private views. Sunlight filled living and dining room . Master suite w/glamour bath and walk-in closet. Lower level recreation room with gas fireplace & door to the fenced private backyard. Community pool, tennis etc!!!**No smoking, No Pet**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD have any available units?
13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD have?
Some of 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD currently offering any rent specials?
13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD pet-friendly?
No, 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD offer parking?
Yes, 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD offers parking.
Does 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD have a pool?
Yes, 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD has a pool.
Does 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD have accessible units?
No, 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13126 KIDWELL FIELD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
