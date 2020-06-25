All apartments in McNair
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE

13089 Park Crescent Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13089 Park Crescent Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Excellent schools and terrific location for metro access or commute, shopping and food. 3 large bedrooms and 3.5 bath end unit townhome in excellent community with 2 outdoor pools, tennis, clubhouse with excersize room and equipment, trails. designated parking spaces and 1 guest pass. All new kitchen stainless steel appliances and new washer and dryer. All fresh neutral paint including ceilings and trim. Additional new lighting. Outdoor deck to be power washed and stained. Minimum 1 year lease and longer lease possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have any available units?
13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have?
Some of 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
