13089 PARK CRESCENT CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Excellent schools and terrific location for metro access or commute, shopping and food. 3 large bedrooms and 3.5 bath end unit townhome in excellent community with 2 outdoor pools, tennis, clubhouse with excersize room and equipment, trails. designated parking spaces and 1 guest pass. All new kitchen stainless steel appliances and new washer and dryer. All fresh neutral paint including ceilings and trim. Additional new lighting. Outdoor deck to be power washed and stained. Minimum 1 year lease and longer lease possible.