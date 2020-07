Amenities

3 LEVEL END UNIT BACK TO BACK TOWNHOUSE W/GARAGE. 2 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, and 2 baths. Gorgeous kitchen with CHERRY Cabinets, STAINLESS appliances, and CORIAN Counters! Living room with GAS FIREPLACE opens onto private balcony (Note: There is NO back yard with this model)! Community pool just footsteps away! Perfectly located off of Dulles Toll Rd and easy access to Tysons. Stock photos used - the property is currently occupied. NO PETS OR SMOKERS.