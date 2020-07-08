All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:29 AM

12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

12954 Centre Park Circle · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12954 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
Recently Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo with 2 assigned covered parking spaces at Bryson at Woodland Park, gated condominium community. The home offers an open floor plan, Designer style updated kitchen with white quartz countertop, Porcelain tile in kitchen area/Mudroom, motion kitchen sink faucet, Designer style white cabinets, farmhouse style sink and floating wooden shelves. Updated Stainless steel appliances, High End Gas range oven, designer backsplash, modern light fixtures, new recess lighting, 9' ceiling, crown molding, fresh paint. Total Kitchen updates of over $25,000. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and oversize walk-in closet. An additional bright and spacious bedroom is highlighted by a walk-in closet and easy access to the beautifully appointed hallway bathrooms. Updated Washer and dryer in unit. The condo is a one-minute WALK to the grocery store, restaurants, and other shops. Entertainment options in every direction including Downtown Herndon and Reston Town Center. Minutes to Dulles Road, Fairfax County Parkway, Routes 28 & 7, 15 minutes WALK to new Silver Line Metro and other major routes. Amenities include a fitness center, two outdoor pools, clubhouse, billiard room, and a business center. Don't miss this opportunity! Will not last long! "Condo Also Listed for Sale"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have any available units?
12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have?
Some of 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with GymMcNair Apartments with Parking
McNair Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity