12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table

Recently Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo with 2 assigned covered parking spaces at Bryson at Woodland Park, gated condominium community. The home offers an open floor plan, Designer style updated kitchen with white quartz countertop, Porcelain tile in kitchen area/Mudroom, motion kitchen sink faucet, Designer style white cabinets, farmhouse style sink and floating wooden shelves. Updated Stainless steel appliances, High End Gas range oven, designer backsplash, modern light fixtures, new recess lighting, 9' ceiling, crown molding, fresh paint. Total Kitchen updates of over $25,000. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and oversize walk-in closet. An additional bright and spacious bedroom is highlighted by a walk-in closet and easy access to the beautifully appointed hallway bathrooms. Updated Washer and dryer in unit. The condo is a one-minute WALK to the grocery store, restaurants, and other shops. Entertainment options in every direction including Downtown Herndon and Reston Town Center. Minutes to Dulles Road, Fairfax County Parkway, Routes 28 & 7, 15 minutes WALK to new Silver Line Metro and other major routes. Amenities include a fitness center, two outdoor pools, clubhouse, billiard room, and a business center. Don't miss this opportunity! Will not last long! "Condo Also Listed for Sale"