Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

WONDERFUL UNIT WITH TERRIFIC ACCESS TO SO MUCH THAT YOU WANT-METRO, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, STARBUCKS! GREAT FLOOR PLAN, TWO BEDROOMS WITH TWO FULL BATHS, BOTH WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. BALCONY. FIREPLACE, SMALL DEN, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & STAINLESS APPLIANCES**HARDWOOD FLOORS & CARPET*2 ASSIGNED GARAGE SPACES**SECURE COMPLEX WITH 2 POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, GAME ROOM! YOU'LL LOVE LIVING HERE!