12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

Amenities
Welcome to Bryson At Woodland Park! Very Rare 3 bedroom 2 bath top floor corner unit, only 10 units of this model in the community. Stainless Steel Appliances, Island Kitchen, Bar/Wine Rack, Pergo Flooring, ceramic tile, granite counters, Master Suite w/bath separate shower, dual vanity, Vaulted ceiling! Screen Gas Fireplace. Kitchen Cabinets Refinished scraped and buffed. New Water Heater. Lightly Painted Throughout. 2 Covered Garaged Parking very close to unit (Space #542 & 544). 2 Community Pools, Clubhouse. Walking distance to future Silver Line Metro. Location, Location, Location! A MUST SEE!!