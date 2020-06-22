All apartments in McNair
McNair, VA
12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

12917 Centre Park Circle · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12917 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Bryson At Woodland Park! Very Rare 3 bedroom 2 bath top floor corner unit, only 10 units of this model in the community. Stainless Steel Appliances, Island Kitchen, Bar/Wine Rack, Pergo Flooring, ceramic tile, granite counters, Master Suite w/bath separate shower, dual vanity, Vaulted ceiling! Screen Gas Fireplace. Kitchen Cabinets Refinished scraped and buffed. New Water Heater. Lightly Painted Throughout. 2 Covered Garaged Parking very close to unit (Space #542 & 544). 2 Community Pools, Clubhouse. Walking distance to future Silver Line Metro. Location, Location, Location! A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have any available units?
12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have?
Some of 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12917 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
