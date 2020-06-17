12901 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities business center concierge elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Top-level elevator condo with high ceilings and fireplace. Largest 1BR 1 bath (A-5) at fully gated Bryson - 1 garage spaces on same floor as the condo. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooking, SS appliances, granite counters. Master suite with a large walk in closet. In-unit washer and dryer. Walk to Harris Corp or VW/Audi Headquarters. Walk / drive to Herndon-Monroe metro ctr. future silver line station. Walk to Harris Teeter, Starbuck and more. The Bryson in Woodland Park has 584 homes, 2 community pools, Business Center, Billiards room, Gym open 24/7, Outdoor grilling stations, Evening and Weekend concierge service.