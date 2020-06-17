12901 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE

Amenities
Top-level elevator condo with high ceilings and fireplace. Largest 1BR 1 bath (A-5) at fully gated Bryson - 1 garage spaces on same floor as the condo. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooking, SS appliances, granite counters. Master suite with a large walk in closet. In-unit washer and dryer. Walk to Harris Corp or VW/Audi Headquarters. Walk / drive to Herndon-Monroe metro ctr. future silver line station. Walk to Harris Teeter, Starbuck and more. The Bryson in Woodland Park has 584 homes, 2 community pools, Business Center, Billiards room, Gym open 24/7, Outdoor grilling stations, Evening and Weekend concierge service.