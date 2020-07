Amenities

Beautiful one-level home in wonderful family-friendly McLean Hamlet. First time rental. Superior appliances and finishes, such as a Wolfe oven. Great kitchen with enormous granite counter top with bar area * family room off kitchen opens to sunny patio with fire pit * updated baths * sunroom off living room * gas log fireplace is open to both living room and family room. Hurry. Won't last long. Call Listing Agent Laura, 703-300-1357 for more information.