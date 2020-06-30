All apartments in McLean
Find more places like
7366 ELDORADO STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
7366 ELDORADO STREET
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:54 PM

7366 ELDORADO STREET

7366 Eldorado Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7366 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + DEN (or 4th Bedroom); 3.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Hallcrest Heights, Mclean, at Great Falls Street & Rt 123. Close to Mclean Metro, 1 mi. to Tysons Corner, near I-66, & Beltway. Freshly painted throughout, has true Hardwood Floors on both main level & upper bedroom level. There's new carpeting on the stairs and the lower level. Main level has: Kitchen with eat-in space, Granite countertop, Oak wood cabinets, lots of counter space; Formal Dining Room with Chandelier, Spacious Living Room with Plantation Shutters and sliding doors to a lovely private English garden and patio. Upstairs there's a Master Bedroom with custom built-ins and en-suite bath; 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms and Updated Full Hallway Bath. The lower level has large Rec Rm with Wood Burning Fireplace and Wet-Bar; there's a Den (might be 4th Bedroom) Full Bath, Ideal for an Au Pair. There's a Utility Room with Full size Washer, Dryer and sink. Has 1 assigned Parking space #7366, adjacent open prkg space, and abundant Guest Parking.Available February 8th. Home is Professionally Managed. To Qualify: Annual Income must equal or exceed 40 times monthly rent. good credit & good rental / mortg history. On line Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7366 ELDORADO STREET have any available units?
7366 ELDORADO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7366 ELDORADO STREET have?
Some of 7366 ELDORADO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7366 ELDORADO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7366 ELDORADO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7366 ELDORADO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7366 ELDORADO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7366 ELDORADO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7366 ELDORADO STREET offers parking.
Does 7366 ELDORADO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7366 ELDORADO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7366 ELDORADO STREET have a pool?
No, 7366 ELDORADO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7366 ELDORADO STREET have accessible units?
No, 7366 ELDORADO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7366 ELDORADO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7366 ELDORADO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7366 ELDORADO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7366 ELDORADO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 BedroomsMcLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-DryerMcLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia