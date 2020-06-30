7366 ELDORADO STREET.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + DEN (or 4th Bedroom); 3.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Hallcrest Heights, Mclean, at Great Falls Street & Rt 123. Close to Mclean Metro, 1 mi. to Tysons Corner, near I-66, & Beltway. Freshly painted throughout, has true Hardwood Floors on both main level & upper bedroom level. There's new carpeting on the stairs and the lower level. Main level has: Kitchen with eat-in space, Granite countertop, Oak wood cabinets, lots of counter space; Formal Dining Room with Chandelier, Spacious Living Room with Plantation Shutters and sliding doors to a lovely private English garden and patio. Upstairs there's a Master Bedroom with custom built-ins and en-suite bath; 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms and Updated Full Hallway Bath. The lower level has large Rec Rm with Wood Burning Fireplace and Wet-Bar; there's a Den (might be 4th Bedroom) Full Bath, Ideal for an Au Pair. There's a Utility Room with Full size Washer, Dryer and sink. Has 1 assigned Parking space #7366, adjacent open prkg space, and abundant Guest Parking.Available February 8th. Home is Professionally Managed. To Qualify: Annual Income must equal or exceed 40 times monthly rent. good credit & good rental / mortg history. On line Application.