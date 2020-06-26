706 RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautifully renovated colonial in sought after Langley Oaks. Excellent schools & easy walk to Langley HS! Great location with easy access to DC, Tysons Corner, 495 (beltway), 66, GW Pkwy, 267 Toll Rd to Dulles, restaurants & shops. Wonderful for entertaining with large living room, formal dining room, and large gourmet kitchen (with island & wine cooler). Family room has fireplace, wet bar & walk out to very large deck. Basement has full bathroom and 2 large rooms (great room &bonus room) that can be use as maid quarter or game room/exercise rooms.Pictures are from previous ad. Rent includes lawn service (mowing, weeding, shrub trimming, leaf removal), pest control, gutter cleaning, HVAC maintenance, no repair deductible.