Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Located in highly desired Kings Manor of McLean. This custom home offers HW Floors, Skylights, modern kitchen & baths with granite and SS Appliances, nice fenced in rear yard in park like setting, ceiling fans, plenty of driveway parking, vaulted ceilings, deck, gas heat, washer/dryer, and so much more. 1.5 Mi from Metro. Walk into McLean town proper, shopping, and restaurants.