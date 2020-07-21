2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1

2140 Gunsmith Terrace, Marumsco, VA 22191 Rippon Landing
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed Apartment Available in Woodbridge - ***Lovely 1 Level Condo*** Brick Wall in Living Room*** Separate Laundry Room with Full Sized Washer & Dryer***Opens to Patio***Backs to Trees***End Unit***Close to I 95***Close to New Town Center***Condo Assoc. is changing wood siding to vinyl siding***Pets Allowed**Close to VRE**All New Appliances**New Carpet***New Paint**
(RLNE3880823)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
