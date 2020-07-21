All apartments in Marumsco
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1

2140 Gunsmith Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2140 Gunsmith Terrace, Marumsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed Apartment Available in Woodbridge - ***Lovely 1 Level Condo*** Brick Wall in Living Room*** Separate Laundry Room with Full Sized Washer & Dryer***Opens to Patio***Backs to Trees***End Unit***Close to I 95***Close to New Town Center***Condo Assoc. is changing wood siding to vinyl siding***Pets Allowed**Close to VRE**All New Appliances**New Carpet***New Paint**

(RLNE3880823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 have any available units?
2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 have?
Some of 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 is pet friendly.
Does 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 offer parking?
No, 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 does not offer parking.
Does 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 have a pool?
No, 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 have accessible units?
No, 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2140 Gunsmith Terrace #45-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
