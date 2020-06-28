2117 Old Landing Way

Amenities

- The unit has recently been painted and is ready for you to move in!

Renting spacious 1430 square foot condo with 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath. Includes laundry room, patio area, private entrance and two parking spaces. Condo is nestled in green wooded area in the popular Rippon Landing neighborhood. Walking distance from schools and trails. Short distance from VRE, Interstate 95, Route 1 and Potomac Mills. Walking distance from popular Stone Ridge shopping center. Unit is available immediately.



Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water. Tenant responsible for electric.



The unit is owned and professionally managed by Big T Properties.



Pictures to come as soon as new paint job is completed.



