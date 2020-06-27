1976 WINSLOW COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace media room carpet

Welcome home! Enjoy over 1,600sqft of finished living space in this end unit townhouse. You will love the privacy of backing to trees and woods. This townhome is full of daylight, NEWER CARPET, FRESH PAINT, LARGE UPDATED KITCHEN W/UPDATED APPLIANCES, LARGE LIVING ROOM W/COZY FIRE PLACE IN MAIN LEVEL WITH POWDER ROOM. TWO MASTER SUITES IN UPPER LEVEL. BASEMENT OFFERS A LARGE RECREATION AREA AND THIRD BEDROOM. ENTERTAIN YOUR GUEST IN THE FENCED-IN BACKYARD WITH LARGE DECK. Less than 5 minutes to i-95 and STONEBRIDGE plaza (Wegmans, Fine dining, Alamo theatre, Apple store, and much more!Near Quantico & Ft. Belvoir. CALL BANY FOR SHOWING DETAILS. Please note: Security deposit and $45 processing fee due when submitting application.