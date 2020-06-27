All apartments in Marumsco
Find more places like 1976 WINSLOW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marumsco, VA
/
1976 WINSLOW COURT
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

1976 WINSLOW COURT

1976 Winslow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marumsco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1976 Winslow Court, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome home! Enjoy over 1,600sqft of finished living space in this end unit townhouse. You will love the privacy of backing to trees and woods. This townhome is full of daylight, NEWER CARPET, FRESH PAINT, LARGE UPDATED KITCHEN W/UPDATED APPLIANCES, LARGE LIVING ROOM W/COZY FIRE PLACE IN MAIN LEVEL WITH POWDER ROOM. TWO MASTER SUITES IN UPPER LEVEL. BASEMENT OFFERS A LARGE RECREATION AREA AND THIRD BEDROOM. ENTERTAIN YOUR GUEST IN THE FENCED-IN BACKYARD WITH LARGE DECK. Less than 5 minutes to i-95 and STONEBRIDGE plaza (Wegmans, Fine dining, Alamo theatre, Apple store, and much more!Near Quantico & Ft. Belvoir. CALL BANY FOR SHOWING DETAILS. Please note: Security deposit and $45 processing fee due when submitting application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 WINSLOW COURT have any available units?
1976 WINSLOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 1976 WINSLOW COURT have?
Some of 1976 WINSLOW COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 WINSLOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1976 WINSLOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 WINSLOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1976 WINSLOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 1976 WINSLOW COURT offer parking?
No, 1976 WINSLOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1976 WINSLOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1976 WINSLOW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 WINSLOW COURT have a pool?
No, 1976 WINSLOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1976 WINSLOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 1976 WINSLOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 WINSLOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1976 WINSLOW COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1976 WINSLOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1976 WINSLOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Place
2264 York Dr
Marumsco, VA 22191
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct
Marumsco, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Marumsco 1 BedroomsMarumsco 2 Bedrooms
Marumsco Apartments with ParkingMarumsco Dog Friendly Apartments
Marumsco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia