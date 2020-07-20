All apartments in Marumsco
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

15329 POSTILLION TERRACE

15329 Postillion Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15329 Postillion Terrace, Marumsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Contemporary Private End Town Home in Rippon Landing. BRAND NEW ROOF. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Over 1,500 sqft. of Space! Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Cherry Cabinets. Bright and Airy Living Room and Dining Area on Main Level with Hardwood Floors and 2-Sided Gas Fireplace. Upstairs, the Master Bedroom features New Carpet, Walk-In Closet, and Attached Bathroom. 3 More Light-Filled Bedrooms and a Full Bath finish the Upper Level. On the Lower Level, a Family Room with Wood Floors, Full Bath, Storage Room, Laundry Area, and Access to the Rear Yard, Deck, and Shed. Home Backs to Trees. Excellent Commuting Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE have any available units?
15329 POSTILLION TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE have?
Some of 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
15329 POSTILLION TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE offer parking?
No, 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE have a pool?
No, 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15329 POSTILLION TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
