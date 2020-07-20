15329 POSTILLION TERRACE

Amenities

Contemporary Private End Town Home in Rippon Landing. BRAND NEW ROOF. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Over 1,500 sqft. of Space! Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Cherry Cabinets. Bright and Airy Living Room and Dining Area on Main Level with Hardwood Floors and 2-Sided Gas Fireplace. Upstairs, the Master Bedroom features New Carpet, Walk-In Closet, and Attached Bathroom. 3 More Light-Filled Bedrooms and a Full Bath finish the Upper Level. On the Lower Level, a Family Room with Wood Floors, Full Bath, Storage Room, Laundry Area, and Access to the Rear Yard, Deck, and Shed. Home Backs to Trees. Excellent Commuting Location!