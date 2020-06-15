15267 VALLEY STREAM DRIVE

Amenities
3 lvl unit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, deck. Main lvl hardwood living room and dining room which opens to deck, spacious kitchen, half bath room. Top level has 2 Hardwood floor bedrooms, and full bathroom in hallway. Lower level tiled basement with separate entrance has big bedroom / recreation area attached bathroom . Lower level basement with separate entrance has big bedroom / recreation area attached bathroom. Available immediately. Washer, drier in house. Walk to bus stop. Communicate Direct with Decision Maker Landlord. No dog.