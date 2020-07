Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

It's all about the Location with this condo!! Main level unit with patio, fireplace and in unit laundry. How convenient!!! Located, right off the I-95 exit, less than 5 mins from VRE station & Stonebridge Shopping center.New carpet & Freshly painted .Easy commute to Fort Belvoir & Quantico base. Close to commuter's lot. Rent includes water/ sewer / Trash. Community pool.