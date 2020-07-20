All apartments in Marumsco
15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT

15230 Lord Culpeper Ct · No Longer Available
Location

15230 Lord Culpeper Ct, Marumsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Spacious SFH in Rippon Landing. 3 level 5BR 3.5 Bath with 2 car garage. Hardwood floors on main level Spacious eat in kitchen with granite countertops opening up to the family room. HUGE master bedroom with tray ceiling, 2 walk in closets, luxury master bath with separate jacuzzi tub and shower. Large rec room in basement with bar area, 5th bedroom with full bath and walk out to back yard. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT have any available units?
15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT have?
Some of 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT offers parking.
Does 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT have a pool?
No, 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT have accessible units?
No, 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT has units with air conditioning.
