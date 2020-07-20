15230 LORD CULPEPER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Spacious SFH in Rippon Landing. 3 level 5BR 3.5 Bath with 2 car garage. Hardwood floors on main level Spacious eat in kitchen with granite countertops opening up to the family room. HUGE master bedroom with tray ceiling, 2 walk in closets, luxury master bath with separate jacuzzi tub and shower. Large rec room in basement with bar area, 5th bedroom with full bath and walk out to back yard. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.