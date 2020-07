Amenities

Welcome Home. Beautiful, light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse, conveniently located close to everything. Rippon Landing VRE is within Walking distance of the home, shopping, dining and more commuter options, Quantico and Fort Belvoir are close by. The home features a large private deck, patio and fenced in backyard for lots of privacy. The community offers a club house with gym, outdoor pool and much more.