Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

13419 ORCHARD DRIVE

13419 Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13419 Orchard Drive, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 bedroom single family home with an attached garage and large private backyard & finished basement. Open house Sat 8/24 1-3pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE have any available units?
13419 ORCHARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13419 ORCHARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13419 ORCHARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

