Mantua, VA
9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE

9112 Santayana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9112 Santayana Drive, Mantua, VA 22031
Mantua

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Move-in ready! Spacious single family home in sought after Mantua! Mantua Elementary school, Frost MS & Woodson HS! Completely remodeled main level with new kitchen and open floor plan. Updated master bathroom and new lower level full bathroom for guest/5th bedroom. 2019 Appliances. All hardwood floor on upper level including bedrooms. Large deck overlook private yard with trees and shrubs - low maintenance. Spacious two car garage with 2nd refrigerator. Excellent schools. Minutes to Mosaic District shopping and dining with many fine restaurants, movie theater, sports club, asian supermarkets. Minutes to Dunn Loring Metro station, INOVA hospital, and Tyson's Conor. Quick access to R-50, I-495!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE have any available units?
9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mantua, VA.
What amenities does 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE have?
Some of 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mantua.
Does 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9112 SANTAYANA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
