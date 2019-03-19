3895 PERSIMMON CIRCLE

Amenities

A large two-level 3 bedroom condo house in a prime location. Walk to Fair City Mall. Close to Old Town Fairfax, George Mason University and Vienna Metro. Great school district: Woodson High School: 7th in Virginia, #304 USN national Ranking. Frost Middle School: ranking Top Middle Schools in N. Virginia. Mantua Elementary School: #492 Best Public Elementary School in America, #10 Best Public Elementary School in Virginia. Newly renovated bathrooms, new carpet, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Tenant responsible for electricity only. Swimming pool and other amenities in community.