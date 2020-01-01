All apartments in Mantua
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE

3788 Persimmon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3788 Persimmon Circle, Mantua, VA 22031
Mantua

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
Spacious, bright 3 bed / 2.5 bath 1,610 sqft condo Townhouse in quiet family-friendly neighborhood. Featuring fireplace, dining room, balcony, walk-in closet, attic storage and more. Newer paint throughout. Newer flooring and baths. Upgraded appliances. In-unit laundry, Bosch dishwasher, range, refrigerator. Lots of extra storage space in very large attic. 2 min walk to school bus stop. 4 min walk to Cue bus stop. 5 min walk to Fair City Mall (Supermarket, movie theater, Best buy, Gym, restaurants, shopping, and more) 10 min drive to GMU/Vienna metro. 1 assigned parking space and 2 additional parking passes. No pets. $100 repair deductible. Good Credit & Incomes > $70K/Year Required. Available 1/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE have any available units?
3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mantua, VA.
What amenities does 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE have?
Some of 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mantua.
Does 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

