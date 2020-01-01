3788 PERSIMMON CIRCLE

Amenities

Spacious, bright 3 bed / 2.5 bath 1,610 sqft condo Townhouse in quiet family-friendly neighborhood. Featuring fireplace, dining room, balcony, walk-in closet, attic storage and more. Newer paint throughout. Newer flooring and baths. Upgraded appliances. In-unit laundry, Bosch dishwasher, range, refrigerator. Lots of extra storage space in very large attic. 2 min walk to school bus stop. 4 min walk to Cue bus stop. 5 min walk to Fair City Mall (Supermarket, movie theater, Best buy, Gym, restaurants, shopping, and more) 10 min drive to GMU/Vienna metro. 1 assigned parking space and 2 additional parking passes. No pets. $100 repair deductible. Good Credit & Incomes > $70K/Year Required. Available 1/1/2020.