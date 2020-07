Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Charming end unit ,2 level TH/Condo next to the Pool. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with wood floors on main level. Cozy fireplace in family room. Next to Fair City Mall and other 2 shopping center. New Paint, New carpet upstairs. Woodson High District! Just move in and enjoy!