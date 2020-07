Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Enjoy & relax in the beautiful contemporary open concept townhouse. Gleaming Hardwood on main level, lovely kitchen with granite counters & newer cabinets. Balcony from Living room facing woods. Upper level & lower level has new carpet and the whole house is freshly painted. Upper level master has brand new tiles and the bedroom has it's own balcony facing woods. Lower level has a relaxing patio that is fenced in, Backs to parkland. Minutes to I-495/I-66, Vienna Metro.