Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

9978 BUCHANAN LOOP

9978 Buchanan Loop · No Longer Available
Location

9978 Buchanan Loop, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*Available 7/1/20* Spacious and beautiful, modern open floor plan with rear-loading 2-car garage - just one year old! MAIN LEVEL: Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, extended cabinetry, quartz counters, pantry, extended island with plenty of seating room; Large dining area; Great room with access to a huge deck; powder room. UPPER LEVEL: Master bedroom with en suite luxury bath and 2 WIC; 2 additional bedrooms, with ample closet space, share the hall bath; full-size washer and dryer. LOWER LEVEL: Large rec room, powder room, finished storage space, and direct garage access. Windows have shades. Don't miss the opportunity to live minutes from great shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment. Open common area in front of home. Convenient location near Rte 28, Rte 234, and less than 2 miles away from catching an easy commute into Alexandria or DC on the VRE. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP have any available units?
9978 BUCHANAN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP have?
Some of 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
9978 BUCHANAN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP offers parking.
Does 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP have a pool?
No, 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 9978 BUCHANAN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
