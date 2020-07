Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AMAZING and COMPLETELY RENOVATED END townhouse for rent. White Kitchen with granite and SS appliances, 3 new full baths, 1 brand new powder room on the main floor, windows, floors, fresh paint, hot water heater, hvac, patio and MORE!! Two reserved parking spaces. This homes has 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 power room. Hurry this one will not last long.