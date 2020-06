Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Well maintained, ready to move in 3 level TH in desirable Wellington south side Manassas location. Near shopping, VRE, and major commuter routes. 3 bedrooms plus office! Newer appliances. Newer laminate flooring. New carpet on upper level. Walk out basement -- lower level can be bedroom or rec room. Astroturf in front and rear yard. Fantastic amenities -- pool, club house, tot lots, tennis courts! Just move in -- ready September 9, 2019