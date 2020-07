Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard game room

Gorgeous Condo just a block from all that Old Town Manassas provides. VRE, Amtrack, restaurants, parades, festivals, pubs, etc ~ Fresh paint .Huge loft make for a great game room, home office, or second living room. Balcony overlooks peaceful courtyard. No smokers. Can't beat this price for the size of this Condo.