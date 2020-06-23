9145 VERBENA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lovely three level townhouse with garage and open floor plan. Gleaming wood floors on main level. Great eat-in kitchen with Stainless steel appliances,granite counters & pantry. Formal dining room and spacious living room with French door to custom deck. Master bedroom w/updated bath & walk-in closet. Second bedroom with ensuite bath. Finished walk-out basement with large Rec Room & bath. Privacy fenced yard & extended driveway w/parking for 3 cars. Custom blinds & window treatments. Comunity with pool, tennis, playground & basketball court. Few minutes to VRE and shopping.