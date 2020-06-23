9145 VERBENA COURT

Amenities
Lovely three level townhouse with garage and open floor plan. Gleaming wood floors on main level. Great eat-in kitchen with Stainless steel appliances,granite counters & pantry. Formal dining room and spacious living room with French door to custom deck. Master bedroom w/updated bath & walk-in closet. Second bedroom with ensuite bath. Finished walk-out basement with large Rec Room & bath. Privacy fenced yard & extended driveway w/parking for 3 cars. Custom blinds & window treatments. Comunity with pool, tennis, playground & basketball court. Few minutes to VRE and shopping.