9008 OPERA ALLEY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Full Remodel - Live in a Turnkey Apartment in Downtown Old Town Manassas - 1 Minute Walk to VRE - 2 Bed - 1 Full Bath - Bonus Loft Upstairs to set up 2 Living Rooms - Steps to all the Shopping and Restaurants that Old Town has to Offer. Move in July 1 just in time for the best 4th of July location