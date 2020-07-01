10468 BRACKETS FORD CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

You'll love everything in this great house from the gorgeous front door and foyer to the light filled 3 season room ~ this house screams HOME!!New carpet on main level, Formal LR,DR,eat in kitchen,family room with fireplace off kitchen,3 season room full of windows that looks out to park like setting back yard,deck,spacious bedrooms,finished basement with bedroom and full bath. A must see!In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 monthly charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.