10267 Nantucket Ct.
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

10267 Nantucket Ct

10267 Nantucket Court · No Longer Available
Location

10267 Nantucket Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
10267 Nantucket Ct Available 03/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath SFH in Manassas - Renters Warehouse presents to you this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home in Manassas. This home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac. Upgraded kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large deck in rear of home is perfect for backyard BBQs. Close to Downtown Manassas/Commuter Routes/VRE. Driveway parking and an additional parking space in front of home. Sorry no pets. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5492958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10267 Nantucket Ct have any available units?
10267 Nantucket Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 10267 Nantucket Ct have?
Some of 10267 Nantucket Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10267 Nantucket Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10267 Nantucket Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10267 Nantucket Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10267 Nantucket Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 10267 Nantucket Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10267 Nantucket Ct offers parking.
Does 10267 Nantucket Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10267 Nantucket Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10267 Nantucket Ct have a pool?
No, 10267 Nantucket Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10267 Nantucket Ct have accessible units?
No, 10267 Nantucket Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10267 Nantucket Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10267 Nantucket Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10267 Nantucket Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10267 Nantucket Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

