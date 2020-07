Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and Bright 2 bedroom & 2.5 bathroom condo located in Manassas Park Station! End unit with open floor! Hardwood floors throughout the house, Granite tops, recessed lighting, built-in microwave, gas cooktop, and double wall oven. Large open living area with lots of natural light. Master bedroom suite includes double vanities, separate stall shower, and soaking tub. Second bedroom and full bathroom round out the upper level. One car garage and minutes from VRE!